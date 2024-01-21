Is Hayley Kiyoko On The Big Bang Theory? A Viral Mistake Explained

Names are tricky. We've all gotten that one friend of a friend confused with that C-list actor your other friend told you about once. Sometimes, you run across two names so similar that no amount of dedicated brain time can sufficiently unjumble them. That's probably why, even now, to this day, people are still out here thinking that Hayley Kiyoko starred in "The Big Bang Theory."

She played Penny, right? Hayley Kiyoko? No, see, that's Kaley Cuoco. Hayley Cuoco? Kaley Kiyoko? No, again: Kaley Cuoco — star of "The Big Bang Theory," voice of Harley Quinn, and producer extraordinaire — and Hayley Kiyoko — former child star, queer icon, and dream pop sensation. To this day, people get the two confused, and it's easy to see why. The names are just too easy to mix up. And while Kiyoko is certainly better known these days for her music career, she hasn't entirely left acting behind.

Apparently, the mix-ups have made their way back to the stars themselves. Back in 2021, Kiyoko made a TikTok post spoofing the phenomenon, writing in the caption, "This happens more than you'd think." So, for the sake of clarity, let's take a look at the two multi-hyphenates in question, how their careers have been similar, and where they diverge.