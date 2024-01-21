Low-Budget Avengers Assemble To Fight Thanos In A Video Every MCU Fan Must See

A tape measure might not be as powerful as a web shooter, but it sure is funnier to watch in combat. In 2023, content creator and VFX artist Brandon Baum — better known by his social media handle Brandon B — posted a series of short-form videos playing with the idea of a tape measure functioning like a low-budget version of Spider-Man's web shooters. While he explores his homebrew Spider-Verse several times, the most fun video Baum created includes a full roster of DIY Avengers.

The POV sequence depicts Tape Measure Spider-Man goofing around inside an unfinished house. Hard Hat Captain America shows up to fling her floppy shield, Fire Extinguisher Iron Man flies recklessly into a sheet of drywall, and even Tarpaulin Doctor Strange makes an appearance. The video comes to a dramatic end when Welding Hood Thanos steps into the frame and snaps everyone into dust. There's no plot, no throughline, only a string of heroes and villains attacking each other as an excuse for Baum's team to play with Home Depot-themed visual effects.

What makes this kind of project so endearing is that it blends digital and practical effects with an undiluted shot of silliness. On one hand, Tape Measure Spider-Man evaporates beautifully. On the other, a pair of feet are clearly visible beneath Tarpaulin Doctor Strange's cape as it distracts Paint Hulk. But Baum's creation is more than endearing. it's a breath of fresh air for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans because its visual effects match the medium ... something the real MCU seems to be struggling with these days.