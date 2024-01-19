The Golden Girls Secretly Worked For The Miami Mob Says One Hilarious Fan Theory

In some of the best episodes of "The Golden Girls," its central quartet of elderly women are explicitly up to no good, proving that getting old isn't the same thing as becoming boring. However, one fan theory by writer Michael Harriot on X, formerly known as Twitter, proposes that the show's four main women are quite a bit more sinister than your average group of fun-loving old ladies. "Blanche, Dorothy, Rose [and] Sophia—The Golden Girls—were actually members of an organized crime syndicate," reads his opening post.

"The Golden Girls" takes place in Miami, where Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Rose Nylund (Betty White), and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) move into a house owned by Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan). None of these women, however, are originally from Florida. Harriot's thread on the X platform argues that their proximity is due to a shared interest in dealing drugs and partaking in other large-scale criminal activities. "Y'all probably think they were innocent widowers because that's what they WANT you to think. Nah, these women were gangsters," his thread continues. "They moved there to 'push that weight.'"

"Ruthless" Rose Nyland, as he calls the show's resident Midwesterner, killed her husband for an insurance payout and moved to Miami to link up with drug kingpin Blanche. According to Harriot, Blanche is not just a wealthy homeowner but a second-generation mobster.