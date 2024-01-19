Star Trek Almost Introduced A Black Captain Picard Before Patrick Stewart Was Cast

Taking on the role of a new captain within the "Star Trek" franchise is a tall order, but with "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Patrick Stewart had many asking, "Captain Kirk, who?" Stewart brought gravitas and intellectualism into Captain Jean-Luc Picard, even returning to the iconic part years later with the series simply titled "Picard." It's hard to envision anyone else as the character, but several other actors, including Yaphet Kotto, were considered.

The Black Jewish actor spoke with Big Issue in 2015 about his career, including parts he did and didn't play. When asked about turning down Captain Picard, Kotto responded, "I think I made some wrong decisions in my life, man. I should have done that but I walked away. When you're making movies, you'd tend to say no to TV. It's like when you're in college and someone asks you to the high school dance. You say no." Yaphet Kotto already had some amazing on-screen performances by the time "Star Trek: The Next Generation" came around, with roles in "Live and Let Die," "Alien," and 1980's "Othello."

Had Kotto played Picard, it would've been significant to make the protagonist of a major science-fiction TV series a Black man, especially back in the 1980s. Star Trek has always been about breaking barriers, and Kotto's potential casting is seemingly confirmed with a published casting list, as seen on Letters of Note. In addition to Stewart and Kotto, other names touted for Picard include Mitch Ryan, Roy Thinnes, and Patrick Bauchau.