Jonathan Frakes Admits Star Trek: The Original Series Is Better Than TNG In One Way

Actor Jonathan Frakes loves a good quip, and while hosting "Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction" offered him a chance to say some wild things, he wishes that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had given him a little more to work with, too. It's not just a nebulous want, either, because the man behind William T. Riker knows exactly which "Star Trek" series should have been the model "Star Trek: The Next Generation's" script.

According to an interview in Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross' "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams: The Complete, Uncensored, and Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek," Frakes found the dialogue in his show lacking when compared to the writing in "Star Trek: The Original Series." In Frakes' opinion, the main trio in the franchise-launching show simply had better banter.

"I only wish we'd found a way to have the irony and tongue-in-cheek banter of the triumvirate of the original," said Frakes. "Picard (Patrick Stewart), Data (Brent Spiner), and Riker should have that. We had our own relationship, but there are moments between Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and McCoy (DeForest Kelley) that I've always envied. That's a small complaint in a show that I was very proud to be a part of."

Frakes isn't couching his complaints in false compliments, either. The actor isn't shy when it comes to sharing what he adores about "The Next Generation." After all, he's the face of its improvement — literally.