Star Trek: Insurrection Originally Had A Picard-Data Fight That Left One Of Them Dead

Anyone who has watched "Star Trek: The Next Generation" or "Star Trek: Picard" knows that Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Data (Brent Spiner) are trusted friends, with a bond forged over the course of countless spacefaring adventures together. As such, it's pretty difficult to imagine this pair of USS Enterprise stalwarts ever finding themselves stuck on opposing sides.

But that's what very nearly happened in one particular movie from the franchise's lengthy history. Indeed, an early draft of 1998's "Star Trek: Insurrection" actually had Picard and Data locked in a battle to the death against one another.

In the oral history "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," "Star Trek: Insurrection" writer Michael Piller revealed that his original version of the film's script explored a much darker dynamic between the captain and his crew member. "In the first draft, Picard and Data are brutal, bitter enemies," Piller said. He went on to explain that the film would have featured a climactic dogfight battle between the two characters, with Picard ultimately being forced to kill Data to achieve victory.