Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Left One Star 'Absolutely F*****g Miserable'
Actor Walter Koenig did not enjoy "Star Tek VI: The Undiscovered Country" as much as everyone else. According to "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years," a self-described "complete, uncensored, and unauthorized oral history of 'Star Trek'" written by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Koenig loathed his experience making the movie because the script dramatically underutilized the side characters, including his role, Ensign Pavel Chekov.
"I was absolutely f***ing miserable from day one on 'Star Trek VI.' It was so disappointing to me ... I found this script to be so totally devoid of any individuality for the supporting characters," the actor said. "It was as if you could literally have taken one long speech and taken a scissor to it, cut it into pieces, and handed it to us. For me, it was not a wrap-up at all ... We were there as expository vehicles ... My sense of ego and identity just cried out for some opportunity to express character, and it was just not available."
Koenig clarified that he adores director Nicholas Meyer and producer Ralph Winter but wishes their leadership created a result similar to "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" or "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." Despite his publicly documented disappointment, Koenig never left the franchise; "Star Trek VI" was just an unfortunate bump on the road. He reprises Chekov in a voiceover cameo on "Star Trek: Picard" and continues to find ways to stay engaged with the property.
Walter Koenig is joining The 7th Rule, a Star Trek podcast
"The 7th Rule" is a 2019 Star Trek podcast starring actors Cirric Lofton and producer Ryan T. Husk. Originally Jake Sisko in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," Lofton has appeared in several roles across the franchise. While Husk is an actor and producer associated with Star Trek, he primarily considers himself the latter. Together, they break down and review the many aspects of the story that bind them. In late 2023, "The 7th Rule" announced that Walter Koenig would join in 2024 to assist with a review of "Star Trek: The Original Series," the very installment in which his Ensign Pavel Chekov first appeared.
"I'm still around! After all these years, after 60-some-odd years, I'm still freaking here!" said Koenig. "I'll be going back and watching all the old episodes, reacquainting myself with what I did and what I didn't do, and [I'll] have something to say about everybody ... this is a once-in-a-lifetime journey, and I want you to be part of it ... we'll go back, and we'll check out the old series together."
For those wondering whether or not Koenig will spend his tenure with "The 7th Rule" spilling tea or sharing fond memories, the answer is probably both. He isn't shy with his opinions. Regardless, Trekkies will find out soon enough. Koenig reportedly recorded his reviews in December 2023; the episodes are expected to be released in early 2024.