Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Left One Star 'Absolutely F*****g Miserable'

Actor Walter Koenig did not enjoy "Star Tek VI: The Undiscovered Country" as much as everyone else. According to "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years," a self-described "complete, uncensored, and unauthorized oral history of 'Star Trek'" written by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Koenig loathed his experience making the movie because the script dramatically underutilized the side characters, including his role, Ensign Pavel Chekov.

"I was absolutely f***ing miserable from day one on 'Star Trek VI.' It was so disappointing to me ... I found this script to be so totally devoid of any individuality for the supporting characters," the actor said. "It was as if you could literally have taken one long speech and taken a scissor to it, cut it into pieces, and handed it to us. For me, it was not a wrap-up at all ... We were there as expository vehicles ... My sense of ego and identity just cried out for some opportunity to express character, and it was just not available."

Koenig clarified that he adores director Nicholas Meyer and producer Ralph Winter but wishes their leadership created a result similar to "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" or "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." Despite his publicly documented disappointment, Koenig never left the franchise; "Star Trek VI" was just an unfortunate bump on the road. He reprises Chekov in a voiceover cameo on "Star Trek: Picard" and continues to find ways to stay engaged with the property.