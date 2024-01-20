AI Reimagines Wolverine's Costume In Different Countries - The Results Are Astonishing
Hugh Jackman's first outing in Wolverine's traditional yellow spandex isn't set to hit theaters until July 2024 with the release of "Deadpool 3." As a result, casual Marvel fans might assume that Logan's typical attire is a tattered leather jacket and a half-chewed cigar. It's not an incorrect assumption about 20th Century Studios' favorite member of the X-Men but it's also an incomplete one because Wolverine's wardrobe extends from an array of questionable mustard tones to full-blown nudity. Just ... so very much nudity.
And Wolverine is nothing if not stuck in his ways, so it's up to the community to force the disgruntled Canadian to finally branch out and try new clothes. In late 2023, TikTok user AI Generator used artificial intelligence to redesign Weapon X's limited style. Across three videos, the account showcases what Wolverine might look like if he were dressed in different countries, kind of like a one-man Miss Universe pageant.
AI Generator gave Wolverine enough total makeovers — 30, in fact — to guarantee that he never has to wear the same outfit twice in a row as he travels the world. Some of the designs are hairy, some are cybernetic, and one is inexplicably covered in flowers. What would Scott Summers say?
Where in the world is Wolverine?
Not all of Wolverine's globetrotting costumes are created equal. The Mexican version is literally just Wolverine in his normal outfit but also a poncho and a sombrero, the latter of which is comically balanced on his cowl horn thingies. At any rate, the Wolverines from Spain, Argentina, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Iraq all follow this "Base Plus Accessory" formula, too. It might not seem like much, but they're at least trying ... the Brazil, USA, and Ireland Wolverines just palette-swapped, and the Tunisia and South Africa Wolverines showed up to the party as themselves.
Here's where we get into the more interesting concepts. The Germany, South Korea, Austria, Pakistan, and Poland Wolverines are all killer robots. The Australia, Colombia, and Kazakhstan Wolverines are, for whatever reason, fursonas. The Russia, Cuba, China, Kenya, Egypt, Albania, Canada, Malaysia, Peru, Chile, Somalia, the U.K., and Oman Wolverines are entirely new costumes that hilariously plop Logan's regular cowl on top. Even though mismatched, these feel like something he would wear if he insisted on representing a specific country.
The Morocco, Japan, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey Wolverines are especially interesting because they wholly redesign Logan's costume. Japan Wolverine even feels canonical, considering how much time the X-Man spent in Japan studying the blade. But easily the best variant that AI Generator created is the Netherlands Wolverine, a Wolverine who bears mech wings with windmill stickers, and whose gauntlets and boots are covered in flowers. Nothing about it is logical or cohesive ... and it's beautiful. Can someone at Marvel go ahead and make this the canon costume, already? Maybe Ryan Reynolds? It's what the fans deserve.