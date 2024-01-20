AI Reimagines Wolverine's Costume In Different Countries - The Results Are Astonishing

Hugh Jackman's first outing in Wolverine's traditional yellow spandex isn't set to hit theaters until July 2024 with the release of "Deadpool 3." As a result, casual Marvel fans might assume that Logan's typical attire is a tattered leather jacket and a half-chewed cigar. It's not an incorrect assumption about 20th Century Studios' favorite member of the X-Men but it's also an incomplete one because Wolverine's wardrobe extends from an array of questionable mustard tones to full-blown nudity. Just ... so very much nudity.

And Wolverine is nothing if not stuck in his ways, so it's up to the community to force the disgruntled Canadian to finally branch out and try new clothes. In late 2023, TikTok user AI Generator used artificial intelligence to redesign Weapon X's limited style. Across three videos, the account showcases what Wolverine might look like if he were dressed in different countries, kind of like a one-man Miss Universe pageant.

AI Generator gave Wolverine enough total makeovers — 30, in fact — to guarantee that he never has to wear the same outfit twice in a row as he travels the world. Some of the designs are hairy, some are cybernetic, and one is inexplicably covered in flowers. What would Scott Summers say?