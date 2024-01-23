Yellowstone: Denim Richards' Favorite Episode To Film Was A Colby & Teeter Classic

On "Yellowstone," the ranch hands' bunkhouse is a frequent source of levity away from the darkness and corruption found in other corners of the Dutton family's property. Beginning in Season 3, it's also an unlikely place for romance. That season marks the debut of Teeter (Jennifer Landon), a heavily-accented, trash-talking ranch hand from Texas. Teeter quickly proves she's one of the guys, even when it comes to her persistent, borderline coercive flirtation with Colby (Denim Richards).

Teeter and Colby are regular scene partners, providing the bunkhouse with some of its best, crudest banter. For Richards, a much more serious scene stands above the rest. In an interview with PWR Magazine, the actor revealed that his favorite episode to shoot was Season 3, Episode 9, titled "Meaner Than Evil." In Episode 8, Teeter and Colby are trampled by Wade (Boots Southerland) and Clint Morrow (Brent Walker) while skinny dipping and left for dead.

In the next episode, it's revealed that the ranch hands survived the ordeal, and they come to in the freezing cold night, with Teeter's face bloodied from horse hooves. According to Richards, the mood on set was much lighter than the subject matter.

"We were shooting these scenes until three in the morning," the actor recalled, "and in between takes we were just laughing about how blessed we are to be shooting in the middle of the night when the whole world is still asleep and that we have the opportunity to live our own lives as actors as well as the much simpler lives of our characters."