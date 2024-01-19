Are The Floating Homes In TurboTax's 'Boater Home' Commercial Real?
Tax season — and all the headaches it brings — is upon us. TurboTax wants people to know it can help with anything confusing, including if someone purchased an offbeat property in the last year.
Specifically, the ad sees an adorable couple purchase what they call a "boater home," and it's exactly what it sounds like — a house floating on water like a boat. It comes across as merely a quirky thing an expert could help someone navigate on their taxes, but these homes are indeed real. Also known as "floating homes," these structures have grown in popularity. Houseboats are one thing as they have a motor and can move, but boater homes remain in one spot and have more of the exterior aesthetic of a traditional house.
And it would appear the TurboTax commercial was filmed at a real floating home community along the Fraser River in Canada. Vimeo user Maria Senajova uploaded a video featuring a community remarkably similar to the one seen in the background of the TurboTax ad. The commercial is for TurboTax, but it may get viewers more interested in seeing if they should purchase one of these homes.
Boater homes, like in the TurboTax commercial, can be found throughout film and TV
TurboTax commercials pretty much exist to suggest relief to viewers, and this can be seen in the "Not Taxes" ad. The company's 2023 Super Bowl commercial also showcases the joy of letting someone else handle all those confusing forms. The "Boater Home" spot does the same, and viewers who may be thinking about buying their own waterfront property will be pleased to know these houses are prominent.
Floating homes can be spotted in California, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and many other locales. And those who have watched the Apple TV+ series "The Last Thing He Told Me" may have already seen boater homes before the TurboTax ad. On the show, Hannah (Jennifer Garner) and her daughter, Bailey (Angourie Rice), live in such a house in Sausalito, California. Arguably, the best cinematic depiction of a floating home came in 1993's "Sleepless in Seattle," which has since undergone more modern touches.
This all leads to the main question: Should consumers purchase a boater home like Doug and Andre in the TurboTax commercial? It all comes down to personal preference, as floating homes can vary in price, wildly based on several factors. There are also maintenance and possible HOA fees to consider. However, anyone who purchases one of these abodes can always turn to TurboTax to figure out how to handle any property taxes.