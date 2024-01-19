Are The Floating Homes In TurboTax's 'Boater Home' Commercial Real?

Tax season — and all the headaches it brings — is upon us. TurboTax wants people to know it can help with anything confusing, including if someone purchased an offbeat property in the last year.

Specifically, the ad sees an adorable couple purchase what they call a "boater home," and it's exactly what it sounds like — a house floating on water like a boat. It comes across as merely a quirky thing an expert could help someone navigate on their taxes, but these homes are indeed real. Also known as "floating homes," these structures have grown in popularity. Houseboats are one thing as they have a motor and can move, but boater homes remain in one spot and have more of the exterior aesthetic of a traditional house.

And it would appear the TurboTax commercial was filmed at a real floating home community along the Fraser River in Canada. Vimeo user Maria Senajova uploaded a video featuring a community remarkably similar to the one seen in the background of the TurboTax ad. The commercial is for TurboTax, but it may get viewers more interested in seeing if they should purchase one of these homes.