Who Plays Blanche DuBois Opposite Marlon Brando In A Streetcar Named Desire?

Elia Kazan's 1951 screen adaptation of "A Streetcar Named Desire" might feature one of Marlon Brando's most classic and iconic roles, but who faces off against him as the aging Southern belle Blanche DuBois? That would be screen starlet Vivien Leigh.

The film version of Tennessee Williams' beloved American drama used several of the same cast and crew members that worked on the Broadway production in 1947 — except for Jessica Tandy, who played Blanche onstage. Kazan, who directed both, reportedly wanted either Tandy or star Bette Davis for the role, but the distributing studio, Warner Bros., requested a more established performer, and Leigh came on board.

"A Streetcar Named Desire" has stood the test of time as an exemplary adaptation of one of the best plays in the American canon, and a large part of that is thanks to Brando and Leigh's performances. As Stanley Kowalski, Brando accesses his brutish, brash side, constantly bullying and tormenting his sister-in-law Blanche despite protestations from his wife Stella (Kim Hunter). As Blanche, Leigh plays a wide range of emotions, whether she's pretending she's far too refined to reside in Stanley and Stella's modest home, lying about her checkered past, or finding herself the victim of Stanley's violent outbursts. It's undoubtedly one of Leigh's best performances — and in the end, it earned her an Oscar for Best Actress.