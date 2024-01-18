Who Plays Blanche DuBois Opposite Marlon Brando In A Streetcar Named Desire?
Elia Kazan's 1951 screen adaptation of "A Streetcar Named Desire" might feature one of Marlon Brando's most classic and iconic roles, but who faces off against him as the aging Southern belle Blanche DuBois? That would be screen starlet Vivien Leigh.
The film version of Tennessee Williams' beloved American drama used several of the same cast and crew members that worked on the Broadway production in 1947 — except for Jessica Tandy, who played Blanche onstage. Kazan, who directed both, reportedly wanted either Tandy or star Bette Davis for the role, but the distributing studio, Warner Bros., requested a more established performer, and Leigh came on board.
"A Streetcar Named Desire" has stood the test of time as an exemplary adaptation of one of the best plays in the American canon, and a large part of that is thanks to Brando and Leigh's performances. As Stanley Kowalski, Brando accesses his brutish, brash side, constantly bullying and tormenting his sister-in-law Blanche despite protestations from his wife Stella (Kim Hunter). As Blanche, Leigh plays a wide range of emotions, whether she's pretending she's far too refined to reside in Stanley and Stella's modest home, lying about her checkered past, or finding herself the victim of Stanley's violent outbursts. It's undoubtedly one of Leigh's best performances — and in the end, it earned her an Oscar for Best Actress.
Vivien Leigh was a major Old Hollywood movie star
After making her film debut with a small role in 1935's "Things Are Looking Up," Vivien Leigh worked on both the stage and the big screen until she made quite the personal connection with Sir Laurence Olivier — she was his mistress while he was still married to his wife Jill Esmond. Thanks to Olivier's tutelage, Leigh landed roles in productions like "Hamlet" at the Old Vic, where she played Ophelia to Olivier's titular character. But her biggest opportunity was yet to come.
Leigh — who was born in India and raised both there and in England while the former was still under British rule — beat out a number of famous American actresses for the lead role of Scarlett O'Hara in "Gone with the Wind," an adaptation of Margaret Mitchell's 1936 novel of the same name. The movie, which was produced by legendary Hollywood figure David O. Selznick and released in 1939, immediately made Leigh a huge star and earned the actress her first of two Academy Awards (the second, as mentioned, was for playing Blanche DuBois).
After marrying Olivier and appearing in projects like "A Streetcar Named Desire," Leigh worked steadily until her mental health began to sharply decline, possibly due to a miscarriage. Though she continued working, her productions were plagued with problems due to her severe manic depression. Leigh ultimately developed tuberculosis, which led to her death in 1967. But her performance as Blanche, among other roles, lives on.