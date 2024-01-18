The Real Reason Jodie Foster Didn't Play Princess Leia In Star Wars

It's pretty tough for Star Wars fans to picture anyone other than Carrie Fisher portraying the iconic Princess Leia, one of the franchise's most beloved characters. However, it wasn't always a given. Another young actor was approached for the role — one who would become a massive Hollywood star in her own right: "The Silence of the Lambs" lead Jodie Foster.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Foster discussed being offered the role of Leia and why it wasn't meant to be. "They were going for a younger Princess Leia, but I had a conflict," she explained. "I was doing a Disney movie, and I just didn't want to pull out of the Disney movie because I was already under contract."

The Disney film that Foster is most likely referring to is Norman Tokar's "Candleshoe," which features the actor in the lead role. It premiered several months after "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" in 1977. Foster was between 14 and 15 years old at the time of both films' release — a fair bit younger than Fisher, who was around 21.