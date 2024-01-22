Star Wars: Why Sith Troopers Are Way More Dangerous Than Stormtroopers

Poor stormtroopers. They sure do have a rough time of it a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Wearers of pointless body armor and with a reputation for getting their plastic-covered posteriors handed to them, stormtroopers have been, for the most part, cannon fodder, even getting taken out by forest-dwelling teddy bears. In hindsight, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) should've made a better investment and had Sith troopers as his go-to army instead, given just how straight-up terrifying they are.

In Darth Sidious'/Palpatine's effort to get the galaxy back under Sith rule, the scraggly old codger who loves throwing lightning around sets up Sith troopers as a contingency plan in the event of his death. Based on Exegol and bred from within the Sith Eternal cult, this particular form of soldier is well-learned in the ways of the Sith, which is an elegant way of saying they are totally messed up.

Combat-trained cultists, Sith troopers can be identified as a different group from stormtroopers thanks to their fancy red armor and sigil. However, besides being a far more threatening force to any opposition, Sith troopers have honed a specific trait that Palpatine is keen to abuse, making them a more manageable but all the more menacing group.