The Last Of Us HBO Series Creator Confirms Whether Bill And Frank Will Return
"The Last of Us" Season 1 stays faithful to the story of the acclaimed 2013 video game it's based on. However, the HBO series surprises die-hard fans with its 3rd episode, "Long, Long Time." The flashback-heavy installment rewrites the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), transforming a cautionary tale about bitterness and insecurities affecting a relationship into a heartbreaking narrative about two men finding love after the world has ended.
The episode received widespread acclaim, but that doesn't mean fans should expect to see Bill and Frank return. While speaking with Deadline, "The Last of Us" co-creator Craig Mazin, who penned the script for "Long, Long Time," confirmed there are no plans to bring the characters back. "I'm very proud of the episode," he told the outlet. "There won't be more Bill and Frank."
In response to a similar inquiry from Deadline, Offerman humorously shared his idea for a Bill and Frank-centric "Last of Us" spin-off. "I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical," the actor said. "We're not short on ideas. We'll just see what Craig and Neil [Druckmann] come up with."
Lest anyone take Offerman's comments seriously, Mazin noted, "Nick was joking about a prequel ... We are very happy with what we achieved."
The Last of Us team has already turned its attention to the show's future
Craig Mazin's comments shouldn't be surprising. "Long, Long Time" ends with Bill and Frank peacefully dying together in their well-protected, post-apocalyptic home. As beloved as it is, the episode doesn't imply that either character will ever return.
The memorable "Last of Us" episode has nonetheless become a topic of conversation again due to the recognition it's received at award shows. It garnered seven Emmy nominations, with Nick Offerman winning outstanding guest actor in a drama series.
As HBO looks to build on the tremendous success of "The Last of Us" Season 1, Season 2 is gearing up to start production. Kaitlyn Dever ("Booksmart") and Young Mazino ("Beef") have respectively signed on to play Abby and Jesse, two important characters. Filming is set to commence in February. During his conversation with Deadline, Craig Mazin confirmed that Pedro Pascal's headline-grabbing shoulder injury won't prevent the actor from reprising his role as Joel Miller.
While viewers shouldn't expect to see Bill or Frank show up, those familiar with the plot of "The Last of Us Part II" already know that Season 2 won't be in short supply of heartbreaking moments. Adjust your anticipation levels accordingly.