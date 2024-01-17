The Last Of Us HBO Series Creator Confirms Whether Bill And Frank Will Return

"The Last of Us" Season 1 stays faithful to the story of the acclaimed 2013 video game it's based on. However, the HBO series surprises die-hard fans with its 3rd episode, "Long, Long Time." The flashback-heavy installment rewrites the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), transforming a cautionary tale about bitterness and insecurities affecting a relationship into a heartbreaking narrative about two men finding love after the world has ended.

The episode received widespread acclaim, but that doesn't mean fans should expect to see Bill and Frank return. While speaking with Deadline, "The Last of Us" co-creator Craig Mazin, who penned the script for "Long, Long Time," confirmed there are no plans to bring the characters back. "I'm very proud of the episode," he told the outlet. "There won't be more Bill and Frank."

In response to a similar inquiry from Deadline, Offerman humorously shared his idea for a Bill and Frank-centric "Last of Us" spin-off. "I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical," the actor said. "We're not short on ideas. We'll just see what Craig and Neil [Druckmann] come up with."

Lest anyone take Offerman's comments seriously, Mazin noted, "Nick was joking about a prequel ... We are very happy with what we achieved."