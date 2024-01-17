Sheldon's Sex Life In Big Bang Theory's Unaired Pilot Changes Everything
Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) isn't the biggest proponent of coitus on "The Big Bang Theory." He spends most of the series repulsed by the thought of touching another human being, let alone engaging in carnal passion with them. He doesn't have sex with his eventual wife, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), until Season 9, which comes after years of waiting because Sheldon is uninterested in getting physical. With that in mind, some fans might be shocked to learn that the character was initially written as someone with experience in the bedroom.
The unaired "Big Bang Theory" pilot reveals that Sheldon's seen six women naked — "Some of them weren't even relatives" — and that he also got jiggy with Gilda (Irish Bahr). Elsewhere, he also admits to feeling excited after looking at a risqué magazine, and he shows signs of being physically attracted to a woman called Katie (Amanda Walsh), who showers in his apartment.
Of course, Sheldon is still socially awkward and hates being around other human beings in the unaired pilot. However, this version of the character is more open to trying new things — some of which the canonized Sheldon would be reluctant to do.
The Big Bang Theory's unaired pilot makes changes to Sheldon Cooper's character
"Big Bang Theory" fans who haven't seen the unaired pilot will undoubtedly be taken aback by some moments. For example, Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) are nowhere in sight, and Katie is portrayed as one of the main characters. That said, the minor changes made to Sheldon's behavior stand out as more unusual than the absence of some of the series' future stalwarts.
The episode opens with Sheldon and Leonard donating to a sperm bank so they can pay for their dinner that night. This is when Sheldon admits to liking risqué magazines, which he'd never confess to on the mainline series. Furthermore, Sheldon is quite financially comfortable on "Big Bang Theory," which is apparent in Season 2's "The Financial Permeability" episode, where he casually loans a lot of money to Penny. As such, he doesn't have to donate to medical causes just to pay for his meals.
The unaired pilot's closing moments also show Sheldon drinking a beer at a bar. While he occasionally gets drunk on "Big Bang Theory," his behavior is out of character during these moments. However, he has a more casual approach to drinking in the unaired episode, even though he's hardly excited to be in a bar full of people.