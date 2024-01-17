Sheldon's Sex Life In Big Bang Theory's Unaired Pilot Changes Everything

Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) isn't the biggest proponent of coitus on "The Big Bang Theory." He spends most of the series repulsed by the thought of touching another human being, let alone engaging in carnal passion with them. He doesn't have sex with his eventual wife, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), until Season 9, which comes after years of waiting because Sheldon is uninterested in getting physical. With that in mind, some fans might be shocked to learn that the character was initially written as someone with experience in the bedroom.

The unaired "Big Bang Theory" pilot reveals that Sheldon's seen six women naked — "Some of them weren't even relatives" — and that he also got jiggy with Gilda (Irish Bahr). Elsewhere, he also admits to feeling excited after looking at a risqué magazine, and he shows signs of being physically attracted to a woman called Katie (Amanda Walsh), who showers in his apartment.

Of course, Sheldon is still socially awkward and hates being around other human beings in the unaired pilot. However, this version of the character is more open to trying new things — some of which the canonized Sheldon would be reluctant to do.