Star Trek & RoboCop's Strange Behind-The-Scenes Connection Explained

"RoboCop" and "Star Trek" already have quite the behind-the-scenes crossover going on, as evidenced by their bizarrely high number of shared actors, but the cherry on top of this strange connection is that even the man behind the original RoboCop himself, Peter Weller, has since jumped into the realm of "Star Trek" — not just once, but twice.

Weller's first foray came with "Star Trek: Enterprise," on which he guest starred in two Season 4 episodes as the xenophobic Terra Prime leader John Frederick Paxton. Less than a decade later, he returned to the final frontier to play the corrupt Starfleet admiral Alexander Marcus in the 2013 flick "Star Trek Into Darkness."

Between Weller and the many other actors who have landed credits in both "RoboCop" and "Star Trek," it's clear that the two franchises share a closer connection than one might expect. Of course, "RoboCop" isn't the only franchise that "Star Trek" shares so much of its cast with. There are also plenty of actors who were in both "Star Trek" and "Star Wars."