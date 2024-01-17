Who's The World Champion Swimmer In The AG1 Commercial?
AG1 is a health supplement by Athletic Greens, and the company's managed to pick up a bona fide star Paralympian to promote it. That's Christie Raleigh Crossley in the advertisement, as seen in a commercial on the athlete's Instagram. The spot — which debuted in November 2023 and can be seen in a shortened format on Instagram — follows Raleigh Crossley as they go through a typical day. They can be seen rising in the morning, viewing pictures of their children, practicing in the pool, working hard at training for a fresh meet, and hanging out with the kids. All of this is accomplished with energy and vigor thanks to AG1.
According to Raleigh Crossley's Instagram post, the commercial also takes a personal look at their life out of the pool; the footage taken of their family for the ad includes a genuine outing, with images taken from the beach celebration held for their daughter April's 13th birthday. This is just one way Raleigh Crossley has involved their family in her professional life; in fact, their children have occasionally appeared on their social media accounts, including their Instagram and YouTube channels. And their family, naturally, has been there for them every single day amid their training for Paralympic success.
Christie Raleigh Crossley is an advocate and a proud parent
Christie Raleigh Crossley achieved their long-held Olympic dreams by winning the gold medal at the 2023 Paralympic games in the 100-meter backstroke. They had been training for a career in swimming and had already won collegiate accolades from the Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA All-American and ACC Conference Meet MVP awards when they incurred neck and back injuries in a car accident in 2007 — and subsequently a brain injury after a further accident in 2008 — sidelined their career.
After a break for parenthood and recuperation, they again began training for Olympic glory. Unfortunately, they experienced sudden partial paralysis on the left side of their body during a ski trip in 2018. Due to a brain bleed incurred due to a non-cancerous tumor incurred in the second accident, their life plans were once again changed. Determined to continue on, Raleigh Crossley pivoted their career toward the Paralympics. There, they soon found success, breaking their first record in 2022.
Swimming, for Raleigh Crossley, is the bread and butter of their life. "I really see this part of my journey as full circle, because swimming has always been such an important part of my life. I was at a high level with this, able-bodied, and then everything fell apart. I am getting used to my body, accepting that I cannot be what I was before," they told US Paraswimming in 2023. Hopefully, they have many more years of aquatic success lying ahead of them.