Who's The World Champion Swimmer In The AG1 Commercial?

Christie Raleigh Crossley achieved their long-held Olympic dreams by winning the gold medal at the 2023 Paralympic games in the 100-meter backstroke. They had been training for a career in swimming and had already won collegiate accolades from the Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA All-American and ACC Conference Meet MVP awards when they incurred neck and back injuries in a car accident in 2007 — and subsequently a brain injury after a further accident in 2008 — sidelined their career.

After a break for parenthood and recuperation, they again began training for Olympic glory. Unfortunately, they experienced sudden partial paralysis on the left side of their body during a ski trip in 2018. Due to a brain bleed incurred due to a non-cancerous tumor incurred in the second accident, their life plans were once again changed. Determined to continue on, Raleigh Crossley pivoted their career toward the Paralympics. There, they soon found success, breaking their first record in 2022.

Swimming, for Raleigh Crossley, is the bread and butter of their life. "I really see this part of my journey as full circle, because swimming has always been such an important part of my life. I was at a high level with this, able-bodied, and then everything fell apart. I am getting used to my body, accepting that I cannot be what I was before," they told US Paraswimming in 2023. Hopefully, they have many more years of aquatic success lying ahead of them.