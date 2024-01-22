Rocky's Dolph Lundgren Drops Fresh Details For Drago Spin-Off Movie

Of all the fighters Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) clashes with in the "Rocky" franchise, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) is arguably his biggest challenge. The Soviet Union's super athlete takes the fight to the Italian Stallion after killing his friend and mentor, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), during an exhibition fight. Though he's defeated, he returns via "Creed II," coaching his son, Viktor (Florian Munteanu), as he prepares for a fight against Apollo's son and Rocky's pupil, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan). Ultimately, Viktor fails to defeat Adonis, seemingly closing the book on the Dragos' story. In truth, this doesn't seem to be the case.

According to Lundgren himself, a Drago-centric spin-off is in development, and it sounds utterly fascinating. Speaking with Screen Rant, he explained that the script focuses on both Ivan and Viktor as they are forced to move to the United States. "In 'Creed II,' we're in the Ukraine, in the beginning, we're in Kyiv. That's where the movie opens, even though it's not really mentioned too much. But in the version of the script that I read, it starts with a Russian invasion," he told the publication, noting that it has taken time to get the production off the ground due to the success of "Creed III." He claims that Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer has shifted focus to "Creed IV," thus putting the Drago spin-off on the back burner.

One can only hope that the Dragos will get a spotlight all their own, considering the narrative potential such a production holds.