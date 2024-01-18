Chicago Fire Season 12's Premiere Was A Letdown In One Major Way

"Chicago Fire" producers planted the seed for this big — and unsatisfying — time-jump through various interviews leading up to the release of Season 12. "There will be some time jump going into the premiere, and viewers and 51 are in it together. There have been big changes, and the 51 gang is on a rollercoaster ride throughout the episode trying to navigate all of it," executive producer Andrea Newman told TV Insider in January 2024.

The writer and actor strikes really shook things up, so the time jump debacle is understandable. For the shippers of Brettsey, this was a massive letdown. The first acknowledgment we get of the couple's future is when Brett gets her ring stuck on her locker, and she shouts out in frustration. This isn't how viewers wanted to get confirmation of a Brettsey engagement. It was a letdown in so many ways, whether or not we understand the logistical nightmare that writing and filming for Season 12 probably was. Not hearing or seeing Brett say "Yes" was a massive bummer, especially after the long and tumultuous road she at Matt have traveled down over several seasons of will-they-wont-they. Fans can at least be happy she said "yes!"

The watcher is mired in the nothingness of what might occur instead of what will occur, leaving them to shrug and catch up, with the best emotions firmly behind them. It's an unbecoming fate for the show's characters, for the series' fans, for enjoyers of certain pairings, and for everyone else who's deeply devoted to what "Chicago Fire" can do.