Netflix's Beef Season 2 Possibilities Addressed By Creator Lee Sung Jin
Netflix's "Beef" did exceptionally well at the 75th Emmys in an evening that would've put smiles on the faces of the show's rage-filled characters. With 13 nominations, the series ultimately went home with eight awards, including outstanding limited or anthology series. However, the question remains if "Beef" will remain a limited series with its single season or go on to span other stories.
"Beef" creator Lee Sung Jin talked backstage at the award ceremony about the future of the show, as reported by Variety. He kept things vague but hopeful, saying, "I feel like there are so many paths. It could stay limited — it was a very close-ended story for sure. But if Netflix wanted to continue, it could also be [an] anthology." The first Emmy-winning season follows Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong) after a road rage encounter develops into a lengthy, unhealthy quarrel for both of them. As an anthology series, prospective future seasons of "Beef" could pick up with different characters who experience something similar, continuing to explore anger and trauma in interesting ways.
For the time being, Netflix has remained tight-lipped on any more "Beef," which came out back in April 2023. With all the accolades the show has won at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards, perhaps "Beef" Season 2 will be far more enticing to Netflix now.
Lee Sung Jin has ideas for continuing Beef
There have been plenty of great TV anthology series in recent years, like "Fargo" and "True Detective." By keeping up the quality, "Beef" could easily rank among those if more seasons come to fruition. Right now, the show's future remains up in the air, and there's even a possibility that more "Beef" could pick back up with Danny and Amy from Season 1.
The ending of Netflix's "Beef" sees the two come to terms with one another and allow themselves to relinquish their hatred. It doesn't end in the cheeriest of places, but future seasons could explore how the two manage to heal and put the pieces of their lives back together. Lee Sung Jin talked to Rolling Stone in April 2023 about continuing "Beef" with Danny and Amy. "I think should we be blessed with a Season 2, there's a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue," he said. "I have one really big general idea that I can't really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently."
Lee's ideas for more "Beef" may have changed between now and then, but it would make some sense to keep Danny and Amy. Both Steven Yeun and Ali Wong won Emmys for their work on the show, so they could feasibly reach even greater heights if their characters' arcs are allowed to continue. At that point, it wouldn't be a limited or anthology series, but "The White Lotus" competed as a limited series at the Emmys initially before going into the drama categories for Season 2. "Beef" doing something similar wouldn't be unheard of.