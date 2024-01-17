Netflix's Beef Season 2 Possibilities Addressed By Creator Lee Sung Jin

Netflix's "Beef" did exceptionally well at the 75th Emmys in an evening that would've put smiles on the faces of the show's rage-filled characters. With 13 nominations, the series ultimately went home with eight awards, including outstanding limited or anthology series. However, the question remains if "Beef" will remain a limited series with its single season or go on to span other stories.

"Beef" creator Lee Sung Jin talked backstage at the award ceremony about the future of the show, as reported by Variety. He kept things vague but hopeful, saying, "I feel like there are so many paths. It could stay limited — it was a very close-ended story for sure. But if Netflix wanted to continue, it could also be [an] anthology." The first Emmy-winning season follows Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong) after a road rage encounter develops into a lengthy, unhealthy quarrel for both of them. As an anthology series, prospective future seasons of "Beef" could pick up with different characters who experience something similar, continuing to explore anger and trauma in interesting ways.

For the time being, Netflix has remained tight-lipped on any more "Beef," which came out back in April 2023. With all the accolades the show has won at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards, perhaps "Beef" Season 2 will be far more enticing to Netflix now.