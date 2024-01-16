Who Is The Comedian In The Choice Hotels Commercial?

Around the start of 2024, Choice Hotels — which operates a range of brands like Radisson and Quality Inn — debuted a commercial revolving around a famous comedian running through some of the leisure and work activities in which hotel customers can participate. This comedian, seeming to play himself based on a quick mention of his real name, is none other than Keegan-Michael Key.

While his career dates back to the '90s, the Comedy Central sketch comedy series "Key & Peele" gave him his breakout role. Before its premiere in 2012, some comedy fans were already familiar with both Key and his co-host, Jordan Peele, for their respective parts in the main cast of "Mad TV." In fact, Key was prolific on "Mad TV," appearing in just over 100 episodes. In "Key & Peele," however, Key had the chance to break away from an ensemble cast and spotlight his own creative vision. Some of his biggest sketches from that time include "East/West College Bowl" — which is pretty much just a series of made-up college football player names — and "Obama's Anger Translator." He even ended up playing his character from the latter sketch alongside the real Barack Obama at the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

After making a name for himself on "Key & Peele," Key became a mainstream comedy star. He remains prolific in both film and TV to this day.