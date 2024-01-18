What Sinister's Bughuul Looks Like In Real Life

Some might try to argue that the true villain of "Sinister" is Ethan Hawke's Ellison Oswalt, but let's be real: Bughuul is a thing of nightmares. One of the most chilling sequences in the film is when Ellison watches home movies depicting brutal murders carried out in the name of Bughuul, with the deity's visage being seen in the pool. There's definitely a case to be argued for calling "Sinister" the scariest movie ever made, but the man behind the film's monster is a far less menacing sight.

Nicholas King plays Bughuul in both "Sinister" and "Sinister 2." When it came to getting cast in the role, he explained that he simply looked the part. In an interview with Love Horror, King said that both he and his brother tried out for the character, but he came out on top. "They were looking for a tall slender looking guy and my brothers on the bigger side and I was just what they wanted. I don't have any lines or anything so they were looking for a certain body type and I happened to be it."

King doesn't have too many other acting credits to his name, so there aren't many places where audiences might have seen him before. He's listed as a "Skater Wannabe" in "Max Keeble's Big Move," and he had a role as a watchman in the 2021 horror movie "Caged." But he primarily works in another capacity within the entertainment industry.