Emmys 2024: Why The Drummer From The Opening Monologue Looks So Familiar
This year's Emmys ceremony opened with Anthony Anderson paying tribute to some of the most iconic songs in television history, including the themes for "Good Times" and "The Facts of Life." However, his rendition of the Phil Collins classic "In the Air Tonight" to honor "Miami Vice" arguably caused the most buzz, as the performance featured Travis Barker on the drums, and he's a big deal.
Barker is synonymous with punk rock music, but getting to jam out to the Collins ballad was a dream come true for the performer. "I've been waiting for this moment all my life.... I just played the most famous drum fill of all time at The Emmy's. I love you Phil Collins," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) afterward.
That said, besides his Emmys appearance, Barker is mostly known for playing in a chart-topping band and dating Kourtney Kardashian. However, he's also graced some popular TV shows and movies, ranging from hit police procedurals to raunchy comedies. With that in mind, let's look at some of his greatest hits.
Travis Barker rose to fame with Blink-182
Travis Barker has been involved in numerous musical projects, but Blink-182 is the one that made him a household name. The Californian pop-punk trio, which also consists of Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, has entertained fans with its catchy tunes since the '90s. "What's My Age Again?" and "All the Small Things" are arguably the band's most popular hits, but they're far from the only ones.
While Blink-182's anthems are massive in their own right, the band is also known for its viral music videos. A prime example is the one for "What's My Age Again?" which sees Hoppus, DeLonge, and Barker streak through the streets of Los Angeles. Of course, some fans might be more familiar with the video for "All the Small Things," in which the trio pokes fun at boy bands.
Blink-182 is still going strong to this day, and the hits keep coming. The original lineup recently reunited following DeLonge's hiatus from the group, and they scored another Billboard number-one album with "One More Time..." in 2023. Needless to say, the band shows no signs of slowing down.
Travis Barker has a cameo in American Pie
The "American Pie" franchise helped put pop-punk music on the map in the late '90s and early 2000s. Furthermore, Blink-182 songs such as "Mutt" and "Everytime I Look for You" accompany some of the films' most memorable moments. As such, it's only fitting that Travis Barker and his bandmates have small parts in the first film.
Barker and the gang can be spotted during the infamous scene where Jim takes his clothes off, unaware that his webcam is on and everyone in the local neighborhood is watching him dance in his undies. Mark Hoppus is given most of the lines in the band's brief cameo, but Barker can be seen by his side, watching the events unfold with bewilderment.
Despite Barker having a cameo in the movie, the "American Pie" filmmakers seemingly didn't get to know his name. The end credits list him as Scott Raynor, aka Blink-182's original drummer. Fortunately, the gaffe didn't stop Barker's name from becoming well-known by music fans worldwide, as he's only grown in stature since 1999.
Travis Barker had his own reality TV show
Travis Barker has been involved in some high-profile relationships, one of which attracted the interest of MTV in the mid-2000s. Prior to hooking up with Kourtney Kardashian, he was married to model and actress Shanna Moakler, and their marriage was at the center of the reality series "Meet the Barkers."
The series follows Barker and Moakler in their day-to-day lives as they raise children, throw expensive birthday parties, move into new cribs, and deal with the highs and lows of always being in the public eye. Sadly, "Meet the Barkers" failed to replicate the success of other rockstar-centric reality shows like "The Osbournes," as it ended after two seasons due to the breakdown of the couple's marriage. The rocker also opened up about the experience during an interview with "Kocktails with Khloe," noting that camera crews were always around, living in his house and documenting his every move.
Barker hasn't lost his appetite for reality TV, though. He has since appeared on "The Kardashians," ensuring his love life remains well-documented on television.
Travis Barker appeared on CSI
When he isn't playing drums for a popular rock band, Travis Barker is known for his collaborations with rappers. He's worked with everyone from Eminem to Pitbull, so he was arguably a good choice to play a hip-hopper on an episode of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."
Barker's "CSI" cameo can be found in Season 6's "Poppin' Tags," which sees the team investigate a murder that's linked to a rap beef. The Blink-182 member's character is called Hi-Def, and he can be spotted hanging out at a party along with Akon, Obie Trice, and several bikini-clad dancers.
Barker also gets some lines in the episode, as some detectives briefly interrogate him about the storyline's murder victims, but he doesn't want to talk to them. It is not a significant role by any means, but it's meatier than his wordless cameo in "American Pie" — and the "CSI" showrunners also remembered his name.