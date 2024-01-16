Emmys 2024: Why The Drummer From The Opening Monologue Looks So Familiar

This year's Emmys ceremony opened with Anthony Anderson paying tribute to some of the most iconic songs in television history, including the themes for "Good Times" and "The Facts of Life." However, his rendition of the Phil Collins classic "In the Air Tonight" to honor "Miami Vice" arguably caused the most buzz, as the performance featured Travis Barker on the drums, and he's a big deal.

Barker is synonymous with punk rock music, but getting to jam out to the Collins ballad was a dream come true for the performer. "I've been waiting for this moment all my life.... I just played the most famous drum fill of all time at The Emmy's. I love you Phil Collins," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) afterward.

That said, besides his Emmys appearance, Barker is mostly known for playing in a chart-topping band and dating Kourtney Kardashian. However, he's also graced some popular TV shows and movies, ranging from hit police procedurals to raunchy comedies. With that in mind, let's look at some of his greatest hits.