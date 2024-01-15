Stranger Things Season 5 Likely Won't Bring This Controversial Character Back

It's been nearly two years since a new episode of "Stranger Things" was released, but fans are finally starting to receive updates about the show's final season. The principal photography phase of "Stranger Things" Season 5 was originally supposed to begin in the summer of 2023, but last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed production for several months. Fortunately, filming is finally underway, and with its commencement has come a surprising confirmation about one "Stranger Things" Season 4 cast member who won't be reprising his role in the show's next batch of episodes.

During an interview with Steve Varley, actor Eduardo Franco revealed that he has not yet received a phone call from Netflix or "Stranger Things" co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer about reprising his role as Argyle. "It's nice to hear that there's some sort of concern or something, but I never got a phone call, so I think that's it," Franco said when asked about his "Stranger Things" future. The actor's comment may come as a surprise to some fans, especially considering where Argyle was and what he was doing when viewers last saw him.

Despite being introduced as nothing more than an often-stoned pizza delivery driver, Argyle emerges throughout "Stranger Things" Season 4 as one of the Byers family's closest allies. Given that he not only survives the events of the season but also ends up in Hawkins with the rest of the show's heroes, viewers could be forgiven for assuming that he was definitely going to return at some point in the future. However, it looks like that won't be the case after all.