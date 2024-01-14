Kristen Stewart Admits She Detested Making Her Charlie's Angels Remake

A few years after its lackluster release, Kristen Stewart is finally admitting that she really didn't enjoy making the 2019 reboot of "Charlie's Angels."

The movie — directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, and Banks as Bosley — flopped critically and commercially upon its release, so Stewart's remarks don't exactly come as a surprise. She commented on the career low while participating in Variety's video series "Know Your Lines," which asks actors to identify standalone lines from their biggest projects. The line in question: "Did you know that it takes men an additional seven seconds to perceive a woman as a threat compared to a man?"

"This was a mouthful at the time," Stewart admitted. "I remember saying that. That was from a little film called 'Charlie's Angels.' We wanted a strong opener, you know? We wanted to really like broadcast what the movie was about. It was a good idea at the time. I hated making that movie. I don't know what else to say to you."

Stewart then invoked the 2000 "Charlie's Angels" reboot starring Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore, saying hers never could have compared: "Honestly, the three...you can't touch [that]. Cameron, Lucy and Drew...I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything."