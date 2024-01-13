Star Wars: What Does The Sith Title 'Darth' Mean?

The Jedi Order might be a religious cult with questionable ethics, but at least it doesn't prescribe to the Sith Hot Topic naming convention. It's so ingrained in the entire "Star Wars" story that nobody ever asks, but it's a little weird that mastering the dark side of the force comes with an evil honorific, right? Darth Vader, Darth Sidious, Darth Maul — seriously, why do the Sith add "Darth" to their chosen names? Does it have a purpose, and what does it mean?

Well, it turns out there is an answer and it's exactly as dramatic as you'd expect from a group of people who color-coordinate their fantasy hoodies.

According to "Star Wars Made Easy," a 2017 trivia guide written by Christian Blauvelt, the term "Darth" loosely translates to "Dark Lord" in the Sith Language. Ignoring the fact that the Sith speak a language only referred to as the "Sith Language," this means saying the sentence, "Darth Vader is a Sith Lord" is the same as saying, "Dark Lord Vader is a Sith Lord." It feels a bit more repetitive that way, doesn't it? Jokes aside, it makes sense for branding. The very uttering of the word immediately dictates to both characters in the canon and audiences outside of it what kind of person that name belongs to.

It's a dark and powerful tradition. The only problem is that nobody knows who started it.