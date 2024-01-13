Why The Star Trek Episode Catspaw Is Still Making Fans Wig Out Today

"Star Trek: The Original Series" introduces numerous story elements, worlds, and more that have become the stuff of legend within the now-sprawling science fiction franchise. The same goes for the characters on the program, with such names as Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) remaining well-known in popular culture and beloved in "Star Trek" fan circles. This includes Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig), who was first filmed as a part of the USS Enterprise crew in the Season 2 episode "Catspaw" — an installment that has gone down in infamy in "Star Trek" history.

The reason why "Catspaw" remains such a buzz-worthy episode is actually pretty hilarious. As Redditor u/jfarm47 pointed out, Koenig wears a horrendous wig throughout the episode as Chekov. As it turns out, this hair helmet also appears in other "Star Trek" episodes early on in Chekov's run, as another Redditor, u/freddyjohnson, discussed in a separate thread. It's one of those details that's impossible not to notice upon first viewing, but once it's pointed out, it's unforgettable.

So, what's the reason for Chekov's wild hair? According to Koenig himself, it all came down to demographics.