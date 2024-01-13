Where Does The Ones Who Live Exist On The Walking Dead Timeline

AMC's "Walking Dead" universe remains in a state of rapid expansion, with one of the most highly-anticipated installments to date right around the corner from its debut. "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" puts the spotlight on franchise staples Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their desperate fight to reunite after years apart. The program's first full trailer has hit the Internet, and it promises action, intrigue, emotion, and, naturally, plenty of zombies. That's all well and good, but how does this story fit into the overall "Walking Dead" timeline?

Thankfully, the "Walking Dead" timeline isn't too difficult to understand. Season 1 of the original series is set roughly in 2010, which is the same year it arrived on the airwaves. As revealed on "Fear the Walking Dead," the zombie outbreak begins shortly before the first "Walking Dead" title begins. By the time it concludes, 11 seasons and multiple time jumps later, it's knee-deep into the 2020s. Another series, "The Walking Dead: Dead City," picks up years after the original show's finale, placing it close to the 2030s. Thus, it can be inferred that "The Ones Who Live" is set between the end of "The Walking Dead" and the start of "Dead City," as implied by Rick and Michonne's scenes in the finale. He's shown attempting to escape the Civic Republic as she rides off on horseback to find him.

Considering how long the outbreak has been going on by the time of "The Ones Who Live," it only makes sense that some of the zombies themselves have physically changed to reflect this.