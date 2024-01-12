How Many Episodes Does Joe Hill Appear On Blue Bloods?

Joe Hill (Will Hochman) shook up the Reagans' world when he joined the family dinner table during Season 10 of "Blue Bloods." But how many times has he appeared on the show during that season and the next three? If you want to see more of Joe's attempt to blend in with his newfound extended family, he's appeared in a total of 14 episodes thus far.

Joe pops up once during Season 10 — in Episode 19, "Family Secrets," where the family learns about his life story and why Joe Senior never told them about Joe Hill's existence. Joe makes five further appearances in Season 11, where he distinguishes himself by helping grandfather Frank (Tom Selleck) out on various cases. It's also revealed he's working for the ATF — a dangerous occupation that he didn't tell the Reagans about. When his bust goes wrong, the entire family piles in to help during the two-part Season 11 finale, "The End" and "Justifies the Means."

During Season 12, Joe is often partnered with his uncle Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), and appears a total of four times. Season 13 finds Joe on his way to an undercover mission, so he only puts in four more appearances during this batch of episodes. But he does manage to make an important impression overall, as when he helps Frank investigate who desecrated his father's grave in Episode 9, "Nothing Sacred." And as "Blue Bloods" prepares to come to a close, it looks like that won't be the last we see of Joe Hill.