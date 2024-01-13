Who Are The Actors In Rob Gronkowski's New FanDuel Commercials?

The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, ushering in the race for Super Bowl commercial primacy. FanDuel is making an early bid for commercial glory with its Kick of Destiny ad campaign, starring retired Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski. The first Kick of Destiny television spot dropped on January 9 and stars Gronkowski and "Rocky" and "Predator" star Carl Weathers. More ads from the sports betting app's campaign will roll out in the next few weeks as the playoffs race tightens and are set to feature John Cena and NFL commentator Kay Adams.

FanDuel's first Kick of Destiny occurred at last year's Super Bowl LVII, where Gronkowski tried and failed to make a pre-kickoff field goal. Gronkowski is once again attempting the feat, this time in front of a live audience in Las Vegas. Fans can pick whether Gronk will make or miss the kick from the 25-yard-line, with eligible winners receiving an equal share of a $10 million bonus bet prize pool.

The first ad in the Kick of Destiny 2 cycle features a grizzled Gronkowski trekking through the desert. "Last Super Bowl, I missed the FanDuel Kick of Destiny, and it's haunted me ever since," he says in voiceover. A mysterious stranger — revealed to be Weathers — then pulls up in a motorcycle. "This time you won't miss," he says. "Get in."