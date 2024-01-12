Who Plays The Little Lad In That Weird Starburst 'Berries And Cream' Commercial?

In 2007, Starburst unleashed a monster on the general public with its infamous "Berries and Cream" commercial. If the goal was for people to never forget about Starburst's berries and cream flavor, the company succeeded by introducing a precocious scamp who stumbles upon some regular guys enjoying the candy. This figure then breaks into a song and dance, declaring, "Berries and cream / Berries and cream / I'm a little lad who loves berries and cream!" It's arguably the performer's biggest role, but who is the person in the "Berries and Cream" commercial?

Their name is Jack Ferver, and they've mostly worked in the realm of theater. However, they do have a few TV and film credits outside of the Starburst ad, including roles on "Strangers with Candy" and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." Outside of that, Ferver's mostly written, directed, and acted in theatrical productions. According to their online bio, they performed in "Is Global Warming Camp? and other forms of theatrical distance for the end of the world" in 2022 and have taught at Bard College.

The performer's made quite a name for themselves, with The New Yorker proclaiming, "Ferver's performances are so extreme that they sometimes look and feel like exorcisms." That was in regard to a dance-theatre project, but it's not a bad interpretation of Ferver's Starburst character, who truly feels like a demonic entity.