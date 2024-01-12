Marvel Reveals The New Ghost Rider's Secret Identity & MCU Fans Should Pay Attention

Marvel Comics' newest Ghost Rider is one of the last villains readers would ever guess: the supervillain Parker Robbins, aka the Hood, who first appeared in 2002's "Hood" #1.

The Hood begins his journey as a petty criminal who acquires a mystical cloak that gives him a wide array of magic powers. Naturally, he uses his newfound abilities to commit more crimes and quickly rises through the ranks of major evildoers. He's taken on the Avengers and sparred with supernatural entities. Now, he will become the new Spirit of Vengeance in the upcoming "Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance" storyline.

Meanwhile, the Hood will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the upcoming "Ironheart" series on Disney+, where he'll be played by Anthony Ramos. The six-episode show appears to be setting up a battle of technology and science versus magic, with Sacha Baron Cohen rumored to play Mephisto. It's even possible that the Hood's magical cloak will be powered by the Prince of Devils instead of Dormammu, as in the comics.