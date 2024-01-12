Marvel Reveals The New Ghost Rider's Secret Identity & MCU Fans Should Pay Attention
Marvel Comics' newest Ghost Rider is one of the last villains readers would ever guess: the supervillain Parker Robbins, aka the Hood, who first appeared in 2002's "Hood" #1.
The Hood begins his journey as a petty criminal who acquires a mystical cloak that gives him a wide array of magic powers. Naturally, he uses his newfound abilities to commit more crimes and quickly rises through the ranks of major evildoers. He's taken on the Avengers and sparred with supernatural entities. Now, he will become the new Spirit of Vengeance in the upcoming "Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance" storyline.
Meanwhile, the Hood will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the upcoming "Ironheart" series on Disney+, where he'll be played by Anthony Ramos. The six-episode show appears to be setting up a battle of technology and science versus magic, with Sacha Baron Cohen rumored to play Mephisto. It's even possible that the Hood's magical cloak will be powered by the Prince of Devils instead of Dormammu, as in the comics.
The Hood is gaining a great power
As seen in artist Danny Kim's Hood Ghost Rider design sheet, even when consumed by vengeance, the Hood maintains his magical red cloak, which adds an exciting pop of color to his new ensemble. Although he isn't given Ghost Rider's Hellfire Chain, he of course takes on the trademark skull (although it's given a dark twist).
In "Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance," the Spirit of Vengeance leaves Johnny Blaze for the Hood after the latter makes a deal with the devil to rise even further as a villain. "This is what happens when the Spirit of Vengeance is stripped from Johnny Blaze and grafted on to [sic] a character who has no moral compass," writer Benjamin Percy told Marvel. "An epic crime saga—flavored with horror—awaits readers in GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE."
Giving the Hood such a powerful, demonic upgrade is an unexpected curveball that will undoubtedly put the rest of the Marvel Universe on notice. It's also great timing since having the villain star in his own miniseries as one of the most iconic supernatural entities is a perfect way to hype him up before he arrives in the MCU.