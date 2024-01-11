Is Fred Lewis In Season 14 Of Gold Rush?

As can be seen in "Gold Rush" Season 14, Episode 6, Fred Lewis is making plenty of moves behind the scenes in order to figure out the best way to continue his mining operation. However, it seems like he's also taking time for some personal reflection on his life outside of "Gold Rush." "It still makes sense, but at the same time, it doesn't slow me down from doing other things," Lewis explained in his interview with TV Insider. "I've got options, contracting jobs, ways to help veterans on the nonprofit side and adaptive sports. I'm looking to get back involved in that."

From his recent appearances, it's clear that Lewis' main priority is locating a mining area that will yield better results for his team. While it remains to be seen whether he can resume full-scale operations before too long, he indicated that he is searching for "mining options next season," suggesting that he could be back in time for "Gold Rush" Season 15. "I'm not slowing down," he said. "If anything I'm speeding up, focusing on finding that better ground to make it. I want to succeed. I don't want to keep struggling. If I go up there, I want it to be something worth it."

Whether his future mining endeavors bring success or failure, Lewis is confident that viewers have plenty of more time to spend with him — regardless of fans' split opinions on the "Gold Rush" star. "I'm not going away," he said. "There is no quit in me. Failure is just a thing in life you learn from. I'm not done. I'll be back."