What To Know About James From The Price Is Right
Since its start, the longstanding game show "The Price Is Right" has employed models to show off the prizes that drive its competition. While in a prior era its models — once known as "Barker's Beauties," in reference to former host Bob Barker — were all women, James O'Halloran first appeared on the Drew Carey-hosted version of the series in 2015. He has since worked as a male member of its modeling team for more than 375 episodes since his debut.
In fact, O'Halloran secured his "Price is Right" role as the winner of a spin-off web series titled "Male Model Search," a competition similar to "America's Next Top Model" that concluded near the end of 2014. Once he got the part, he became the show's second-ever male model cast member. Before joining that competition, he had quit his job as an industrial designer to model full-time.
While O'Halloran is Australian, it was during a visit to the United States that a friend of a friend approached him at a gym and offered him a "Price is Right" audition. "It sounded fantastic, but I had no expectations. I ended up with a contract for like a month, or two weeks, and it became something that's evolved," he told MediaVillage. "The producers expanded [my] role a little bit and found me a place there. I haven't looked back."
Outside of The Price Is right, James O'Halloran is a working actor
"The Price Is Right" wasn't James O'Halloran's first on-screen role, but it jumpstarted what was at the time a budding acting career. Before his addition to the game show in 2015, he appeared in a few Australian web series and TV shows like Sophie Tilson's "OzGirl" and the sitcom "Twentysomething." He was also in two episodes of "Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of INXS," a show about the new wave band from O'Halloran's home country.
Shortly after joining "The Price is Right," O'Halloran landed a two-episode role on "The Young and the Restless." Since then, he's worked on shows like "Jane the Virgin," "The Mindy Project," and "Tacoma FD," among others. He even starred in a Hallmark Channel original movie titled "When Love Springs" and appears briefly in Zack Snyder's Netflix film "Rebel Moon."
In a brief interview on the "Price is Right" website, O'Halloran shared that he's working on modeling, acting, or commercial gigs during most of his time off from the game show. His preferred leisure activity, he also revealed, is traveling. "I love to explore since everything here is new for me," he said of living in the United States. "Back home in Australia it's hard to pick a single destination... I spent a year driving around the coast with friends and still didn't get to see everything! There's a town called Byron Bay that's absolute paradise... I'd like to retire there."