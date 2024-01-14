What To Know About James From The Price Is Right

Since its start, the longstanding game show "The Price Is Right" has employed models to show off the prizes that drive its competition. While in a prior era its models — once known as "Barker's Beauties," in reference to former host Bob Barker — were all women, James O'Halloran first appeared on the Drew Carey-hosted version of the series in 2015. He has since worked as a male member of its modeling team for more than 375 episodes since his debut.

In fact, O'Halloran secured his "Price is Right" role as the winner of a spin-off web series titled "Male Model Search," a competition similar to "America's Next Top Model" that concluded near the end of 2014. Once he got the part, he became the show's second-ever male model cast member. Before joining that competition, he had quit his job as an industrial designer to model full-time.

While O'Halloran is Australian, it was during a visit to the United States that a friend of a friend approached him at a gym and offered him a "Price is Right" audition. "It sounded fantastic, but I had no expectations. I ended up with a contract for like a month, or two weeks, and it became something that's evolved," he told MediaVillage. "The producers expanded [my] role a little bit and found me a place there. I haven't looked back."