Reacher's Alan Ritchson Explains How American Idol Completely Misrepresented Him

Long before he became a screen idol on the Amazon Prime series "Reacher," Alan Ritchson was vying to win a recording contract on "American Idol" Season 3 in 2004. Unfortunately, the experience ended on a sour note.

In an interview with the eponymous host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Ritchson — whose career started in modeling — recalled that after arriving at his hotel to complete the series' Hollywood round, he was introduced to a female model who was also auditioning for the competition. Shortly after arriving, Ritchson said producers got shots of the two being interviewed in a hot tub, and eventually splashing around in a pool. He recalled being asked, "'Why don't you show everybody how much fun it is to be on "American Idol?" Why don't you, like, push her [the fellow model] in the pool?'"

What Ritchson didn't realize until the episode aired was that he was being set up for some manufactured hijinks. Worse yet, the show skipped over what he was really doing on the third night of taping. "On night three, the songwriting night, they have [host] Ryan Seacrest running around asking people, 'Where are Alan and Tina?' or whoever the model was."

After Seacrest got a couple of "No" answers from people, Ritchson realized what the pool footage he and the model shot was for. "They cut to us in the pool, splashing around, [partying it up, and I was like], 'What the hell?' I was helping people [with their songwriting that night]," Ritchson told Kimmel.