Frasier: Is Roz's Story About Lupe Velez True?

"Frasier" tends to traffic in tall tales, though usually they come from the grandiose notions bandied about by its titular hero (Kelsey Grammer). A memorable moment when someone else's exploits become a topic of conversation occurs in the show's very first episode, "The Good Son." In it, Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) tries to comfort a stressed-out Frasier by telling him the story of Lupe Vélez, an actress whose dying career inspires her to exit the world in a splashy fashion. Her carefully composed final scene is ruined when the pills she swallows combine with the dinner she ate. Rushing to the bathroom, Vélez plunges headfirst into her toilet, where she drowns. Frasier asks Roz why she's sharing this story with him, and she reasons that Vélez always wanted to be remembered — and thus, in a twisted way, her wish has been granted, even though it — like Frasier's own life — didn't work out as she planned it.

This tale sounds outrageous enough to be true, but it is not. The urban legend Roz recounts about Vélez stems from the notoriously unreliable book "Hollywood Babylon," penned by seminal underground filmmaker Kenneth Anger. As a matter of fact, Roz's version of the story doesn't even reflect Anger's slightly more sympathetic take on Vélez's suicide, in which she acts out of pure shame when she learns that the father of her unborn child, Harald Ramond, faked a desire to marry her via the delivery of a prenuptial agreement. Deciding against an abortion due to her strict religious upbringing, Vélez instead chooses suicide, with the same results described by Roz.

The truth of Vélez's suicide is much more complicated — and "Frasier" isn't the only legendary '90s sitcom that has referenced her tragic life.