Marvel Fans Pitch Multiple What If..? Episodes Starring A Dead Spider-Man Villain

What if Marvel fans pitched their own ideas for the MCU's animated series, "What If...?" If they had their way, one episode would see the return of Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, who died in "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Following "What If...?" Season 2's release, X (previously known as Twitter) user @GunnerDobbins posted a brilliant concept for a future episode involving the villain. "The fact that we haven't gotten a What If where Mysterio's plan succeeded, and we see Beck SCRAMBLE because he didn't think this through when a real Avengers-level threat comes through." It was a pitch the internet immediately jumped on, resulting in over 27,000 likes, with other fans sharing their suggestions of how far the idea could go.

A number of fans added their own plot points regarding where a "What If...? Quentin Beck Won" episode could go, with @ItsYeBoiCam suggesting that after achieving his goal, "Mysterio then learns he had to try to be a real hero and either A admits he's a fraud and turns himself in, or B he becomes an Avenger." Meanwhile, @GreenieFurredWolf proposed that "It would be HYSTERICAL to see a What If where he becomes the head of the New Avengers and somehow just keeps beating big name villains by sheer luck and stagecraft."

But despite all of the excitement, could this type of Spider-Man themed "What If...?" episode even be made?