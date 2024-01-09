Mark Hamill Finally Meets Star Wars Co-Star 6 Years After Viral Tweet

Despite their characters being related to each other in the "Star Wars" universe, Mark Hamill and Natalie Portman's paths once seemed destined never to cross. In 2018, the Luke Skywalker actor revealed that he'd never met Portman, sending social media into a tailspin. The tweet went viral, prompting Portman, who plays Skywalker's mom, Padmé Amidala, to invite Hamill to hang out via an appearance on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert." However, while it may have taken a while, the long-awaited introduction has finally happened.

Earlier this week, Hamill took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a photo of him and Portman at the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony, noting that it was their first time hanging out together. "Now I have finally met my "mother," thanks to the @goldenglobes," he wrote in the accompanying caption. Luke and Padmé didn't get to spend time together in the galaxy far, far away, so the photo undoubtedly warmed the hearts of many "Star Wars" fans worldwide.

As of this writing, Portman has yet to comment on meeting her "Star Wars" son. That said, fans on social media have weighed in with their thoughts, which range from lighthearted ribbing to feel-good sentiments.