Yellowstone's Wild Season 2 Bull Scene Was Inspired By A Bizarre Real-Life Story

Finding out that Rip's bull-centric plan for revenge in the "Yellowstone" Season 2 premiere is based on real life might already be surprising enough, but fans may be even more shocked to learn that the scene's commitment to realism doesn't end there. If viewers think the sequence involving the bull looks a little too good to be simple visual effects, that's because it is. Indeed, a real-life bull was actually used and set loose on the set, prompting the show's cast to put in extra effort to make sure they stayed safe while shooting.

In the "Yellowstone Behind the Story 'A Thundering' featurette, actor Ian Bohen, who portrays Ryan on the show, recalled what it was like to film the scene with the bull in the bar. "The scene brings everybody together in the bunkhouse working as a team to keep each other safe, and also, yeah, I just had to stay out of the way of the bull," he said. "But it's so well-choreographed and the stunt people and the animal trainers and everyone knows what they're doing. It just turned into a dance and they pulled it off."

The bull-in-the-bar scene isn't even the only time "Yellowstone" has used a real bull for some nerve-wracking stunts. In fact, the very same episode as the bar scene sees several cast members engage in a round of cowboy poker, in which they play at a table inside a pen as one loose bull rampages around them. The scene proved to be one of the most dangerous parts of filming "Yellowstone," with both a stuntwoman and a camera facing the bull's ire.