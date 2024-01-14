Marvel's Eternals Did One Thing Better Than Any Other Superhero Movie Or Show

Director Chloé Zhao's "Eternals" is a mixed bag of a Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, to say the least. The feature introduces a lot of characters, lore, and ideas to the franchise, yet it failed to generate much buzz upon release. Those who did see it didn't provide it with the most glowing reviews, and it was far from a major moneymaker during its big screen run. At the same time, it's not without its strengths. It's visually stunning, provides a grand sense of scale, and pulls off one superhero ability better than any superhero endeavor to date.

The film's depiction of super speed through Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) has been showered with praise since "Eternals" arrived on the MCU scene. Redditor u/ElementalSaber highlighted how masterful it is in a thread — titled "Just a reminder that Makkari from Eternals has the best super speed effects" – prompting numerous other MCU fans to stop by the comments section to agree. Over on TikTok, @cinema_bk put Makkari up against other speedsters like Flash (Ezra Miller) and Quicksilver (Evan Peters) and asked fans to choose their favorite. Though folks came out to support all of them, Makkari proved to be the clear favorite.

What is it exactly that makes Makkari's super speed so exceptional? Fans have provided a few reasons for their positive assessment of it.