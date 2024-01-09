Why Megan Fox Will Likely Never Play Wonder Woman

Megan Fox is no stranger to appearing in movies about DC Comics characters. In 2010, she starred in "Jonah Hex," an ill-fated fantasy Western that received negative reviews and flopped at the box office. However, while Fox's oeuvre shows that she's open to starring in DC flicks, fans shouldn't expect to see her in a Wonder Woman project — at least not if her previous comments about the Amazonian warrior are anything to go by.

Fox was reportedly linked with the Wonder Woman role in the past, but the "Transformers" star made her real feelings about the character known, shutting down the rumors. "Wonder Woman is a lame superhero," she told Times Online (via MTV) in 2009. "She flies around in her invisible jet, and her weaponry is a lasso that makes you tell the truth. I just don't get it. Somebody has a big challenge on their hands whoever takes that role, but I don't want to do it."

Ultimately, Gal Gadot was cast as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, and the rest is history. As of this writing, it's unknown if Fox has changed her stance on Diana Prince, but she is keen to return to the world of comic book movies.