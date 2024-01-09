Why Megan Fox Will Likely Never Play Wonder Woman
Megan Fox is no stranger to appearing in movies about DC Comics characters. In 2010, she starred in "Jonah Hex," an ill-fated fantasy Western that received negative reviews and flopped at the box office. However, while Fox's oeuvre shows that she's open to starring in DC flicks, fans shouldn't expect to see her in a Wonder Woman project — at least not if her previous comments about the Amazonian warrior are anything to go by.
Fox was reportedly linked with the Wonder Woman role in the past, but the "Transformers" star made her real feelings about the character known, shutting down the rumors. "Wonder Woman is a lame superhero," she told Times Online (via MTV) in 2009. "She flies around in her invisible jet, and her weaponry is a lasso that makes you tell the truth. I just don't get it. Somebody has a big challenge on their hands whoever takes that role, but I don't want to do it."
Ultimately, Gal Gadot was cast as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, and the rest is history. As of this writing, it's unknown if Fox has changed her stance on Diana Prince, but she is keen to return to the world of comic book movies.
Megan Fox wants to play a superhero
Despite not being a fan of Wonder Woman, Megan Fox wants to play a superhero someday. While speaking to InStyle, she revealed that she's keen to portray a Marvel or DC character, and she doesn't care that movies of this ilk aren't viewed as prestigious cinema in some circles.
"I won't lie, I do want to find a Marvel or a DC character that I've always wanted to play, and do one of those," she said. "People hate on you as an actor for that because it doesn't get you the big awards. I don't give a f***. Give me an MTV award. I don't need a f****** BAFTA."
Fox has also expressed an interest in starring in an adaptation of "Gen 13," which tells the story of super-powered teens. While speaking to E! Online, she said this dream adaptation would be a chance to create a successful team-up movie with strong women at the front and center. Of course, she made these comments in 2014, so her desired projects might have changed over time. That said, Fox has made it clear that she's a fan of superhero movies and wants to add more of them to her resume — will DC or Marvel grant her wish?