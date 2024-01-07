Are Harry Potter's Grandparents Dead Or Alive? Here's What Really Happened To Them

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) never knew his grandparents. Casual fans of J.K. Rowling's work might blame Albus Dumbledore (Richard Harris, Michael Gambon) for that painful absence, considering how he dumps the Boy Who Lived on the Dursley's doorstep in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." But it isn't the old wizard's meddling that prevents a touching family reunion because Harry's grandparents — all four of them — died before he was even born. In the first book, as well as the first film, Dumbledore tells Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith) that the Dursleys are the only family Harry has left. Beyond this, though, Harry's grandparents are hardly ever mentioned.

So what happened to them exactly? Was it tragedy or time that befell the Evanses and Potters? Well, it's a little bit of both and most likely all at once. Fleamont and Euphemia Potter, Harry's paternal grandparents, died of dragon pox shortly before he was born. Rowling provides no exact date but she does mention in her extended writings that they were alive long enough to see their son James (Adrian Rawlins) graduate Hogwarts and marry Lily Evans (Geraldine Somerville), which means that the older Potter couple dies at some point between 1978 and 1980.

Regarding Mr. and Mrs. Evans, Harry's maternal grandparents, the details are few and far between. Information is so sparse that the pair don't even have first names. During a 2005 interview with Melissa Anelli and Emerson Spartz, Rowling simply said that they died typical Muggle deaths. Her statement is so vague that speculating a more specific cause of death would be pointless. Maybe someday the author will flesh out their stories.