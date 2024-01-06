NCIS: The 'Billy Mac' Tribute Explained

"NCIS" has been a television staple for decades, and for much of its remarkable run, a fair portion of the on and off-screen personnel has remained the same. Thus, while it's natural for personal and creative conflicts to arise occasionally, much of the team behind the "JAG" spin-off has grown incredibly close. So much so that in Season 20's "Butterfly Effect," the show paid tribute to a crew member who passed away.

The March 2023 "NCIS" installment is dedicated to the late William McLaughlin, affectionately known as Billy Mac by the cast and crew. He worked behind the scenes on "NCIS" as a propman and left a positive impact on the set and those who frequent it. For instance, first assistant director Paul Snider shared some emotional words about Billy Mac on Instagram, bidding the beloved tenured crew member farewell in a post. "NCIS lost another family member with the passing of Billy "Billy Mac" Mclaughlin. A great propman, the class clown, a good friend and a great human being. RIP Billy," he wrote.

In response to Snider's post, other notable "NCIS" crew members commented on Billy Mac's death.