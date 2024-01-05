Blue Bloods: What Happens To Amy Morton's Amanda Harris On The Show?
Actor Amy Morton debuts as a character named Amanda Harris in "Blue Bloods" Season 3, Episode 20. Initially, she seems like an ally to Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan). When the two women meet, Harris is the Bureau Chief at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and offers Erin the position of Deputy Bureau Chief. However, after accepting the job, Erin realizes that Harris deliberately ignored a confirmed alibi in an earlier case involving the accused perpetrator of a more recent crime. While Harris wants to prosecute the accused perpetrator as a repeat offender nonetheless, Erin is committed to the letter of the law and has that earlier case reviewed.
Over the course of Season 4, Harris' wrongdoing becomes even more overt. In short, the Season 4 finale reveals that Harris collaborated closely with a madam named Ilene Clayton (Michelle Sebek). Harris, it turns out, would have Clayton send sex workers to meet with men in positions of power, including a congressman and the NYPD's Chief of Department, Dino Arbogast (John Ventimiglia). Harris then turned this scheme into blackmail. In that final episode of Season 4, Erin reports these crimes, culminating in Harris' arrest. Morton's "Blue Bloods" tenure ends at this point after a total of five episodes.
Amy Morton is still on a popular network TV cop show
While fans of "Blue Bloods" may closely associate Amy Morton with her short but memorable role as Amanda Harris, "Chicago P.D." is the cop show from which most habitual cable TV watchers likely know her.
That said, Morton began acting in cop shows just after she started working in Hollywood. Her second-ever screen role, notably, was in three episodes of an NBC cop and mobster show called "Crime Story," starting in 1986. Other, non-cop show roles from her filmography include a 2009 episode of "ER" and the George Clooney dramedy, "Up in the Air."
She joined the One Chicago franchise, meanwhile, for the "Chicago P.D." pilot. That episode premiered in 2014, which was the same year she departed "Blue Bloods." Morton plays a sergeant named Trudy Platt-McHolland, and she has maintained this role for the entirety of the show's existence, appearing in more than 200 episodes in total.
So, while Harris' "Blue Bloods" storyline is concise and comes to a definitive end in Season 4, Episode 22, fans of her work on CBS' cop drama can continue to see her in a similar setting in the main cast of "Chicago P.D."