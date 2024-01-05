Blue Bloods: What Happens To Amy Morton's Amanda Harris On The Show?

While fans of "Blue Bloods" may closely associate Amy Morton with her short but memorable role as Amanda Harris, "Chicago P.D." is the cop show from which most habitual cable TV watchers likely know her.

That said, Morton began acting in cop shows just after she started working in Hollywood. Her second-ever screen role, notably, was in three episodes of an NBC cop and mobster show called "Crime Story," starting in 1986. Other, non-cop show roles from her filmography include a 2009 episode of "ER" and the George Clooney dramedy, "Up in the Air."

She joined the One Chicago franchise, meanwhile, for the "Chicago P.D." pilot. That episode premiered in 2014, which was the same year she departed "Blue Bloods." Morton plays a sergeant named Trudy Platt-McHolland, and she has maintained this role for the entirety of the show's existence, appearing in more than 200 episodes in total.

So, while Harris' "Blue Bloods" storyline is concise and comes to a definitive end in Season 4, Episode 22, fans of her work on CBS' cop drama can continue to see her in a similar setting in the main cast of "Chicago P.D."