PBS' Dinosaur Train Ends In A Dark Time Loop, Says One Fan Theory

In the PBS cartoon "Dinosaur Train," produced by The Jim Henson Company of Muppets and "The Dark Crystal" fame, a family of Pteranodons raise a T. rex named Buddy (voiced initially by Phillip Corlett). As dinosaur experts know, these two species lived in different time periods. Rather than hand-wave this inaccuracy, however, "Dinosaur Train" exists in a world where dinosaurs can travel to different eras on the titular Dinosaur Train. While this premise is predominantly a means to educate its preschool-aged audience about dinosaurs, some older viewers have extrapolated some wild implications, including a couple of users online who think the show might exist within a dark time loop.

On a subreddit dedicated to conspiracy theories about children's cartoons, u/ManchurianWok linked and added to a theory on the blog Underfold Comics suggesting that Buddy is his own father. According to this theory, Buddy eats his closest Pteranodon companion, Tiny (voiced by Claire Corlett), once he grows older and becomes unable to suppress his carnivorous nature around her. On the Dinosaur Train, he returns to the heyday of the T. rex in the Pteranodon era's future.

There, of course, a meteor strike eventually wipes out all dinosaurs. By that point, Buddy and a T. rex named Annie (Erika-Shaye Gair) have an egg nearly ready to hatch. To save their child, they transport the egg on the Dinosaur Train to be raised by Mrs. Pteranodon (Ellen Kennedy). This egg, the theory argues, hatches into none other than Buddy.