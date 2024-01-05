Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Rating Changed In The UK Over Concerns About Violence

Changes in rating criteria from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) resulted in several classic films being reevaluated at the end of 2023. Perhaps most notably, "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" was moved from a "U" rating (which stands for "universal" and indicates that a film is appropriate for all audiences) to a "PG" rating, according to the Daily Mail. Other films, including "Jurassic Park" and "Santa Claus: The Movie," also saw their ratings bumped up a notch.

Such alterations aren't uncommon, but some have raised eyebrows at the BBFC's new ratings because some prominent movies saw their labels drop a tier. The Martin Scorcese-directed films "Raging Bull" and "Gangs of New York" previously held an "18" rating but were brought down to a "15," marking them as appropriate for a larger group of teenage viewers. "Friday The 13th" and Bruce Lee's "Enter the Dragon" were among other films to receive the 18-to-15 treatment. The changes reflect a heightened effort to guardrail content for young children while removing guardrails for older teenagers.

Some may view this move as an odd double standard, but in the case of "Return of the Jedi," it isn't all that strange. The Star Wars film's new BBFC rating is more in line with how it's always been marketed in the United States.