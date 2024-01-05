The Ending Of Night Swim Explained

While most of the ghosts who reside in the pool resemble zombie-like corpses, there is one inhabitant who doesn't and it is this one that holds some deeper meaning and significance. As Eve tries to swim out of the depths of the pool with Elliot in her hands, the spirits attempt to pull her further under. Thankfully, the spirit of Rebecca shows up to save her, and interestingly she doesn't look as undead as everyone else. Having drowned in 1992, perhaps it is simply that Rebecca hasn't been corrupted by the water as much as the others. It is also intriguing that Rebecca is the only one to try and save Eve and Elliot, meaning she is actively working against the hive mind of the other spirits. All of this seems to suggest that the spirit could be stopped from within.

If Rebecca can find a way to keep her previous form and also help the people who are being haunted, then perhaps the other victims can too. For all we know, a rebellion could develop against this omnipotent force and it can finally be defeated. The film never directly explains why Rebecca is capable of opposing this supernatural puppet master. Given that she was sacrificed by her mother, it could be that she wanted to save this mother and son to stop them from suffering the same fate, and her resistance could be the key to shifting the power out of this specter's hands.