Why The Actor In The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder Commercial Looks So Familiar

Car commercials succeed based on how they convey how a vehicle can make you feel. In the case of the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder, its commercial tries its darndest to tout just how exciting and adventurous life can be with the SUV. The clip begins with a serene shot of a river running through a forest, before introducing us to the protagonist, who asks, "Want to go somewhere amazing?" We then see the Pathfinder zooming through a snowy road as "Run For Your Life" by the Seige starts to play in the background.

Before highlighting just how beautiful the location is, the man behind the wheel then takes the vehicle to another forest, this time without snow. "Not this either," he exclaims, transporting viewers to an empty desert filled with dunes. The journey isn't over yet, as we're taken to another location, where the driver says, "Finding the next stepping place isn't the point — with a Nissan Pathfinder, the search is the adventure."

The actor in the vehicle is Jay Ellis, one of Hollywood's rising stars, and his charismatic performance in the Pathfinder commercial makes him the perfect pitchman for Nissan's latest ad campaign. Taking a deep dive into Ellis' filmography will reveal how varied it is, packed with horror-thrillers, comedic roles, and a brilliant performance in one of 2021's best films.