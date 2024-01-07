Why The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta And Kevin Feige Fought Over The X-Men

Though it's predominantly a showcase of three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most prominent heroines — Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) — "The Marvels" also shines a spotlight on mutants. Next to Ms. Marvel, who's teased as a mutant on her self-titled Disney+ series, the film also includes Beast (Kelsey Grammer) and hints at other members of his universe's X-Men team. As it turns out, the inclusion of the alternate universe X-Men in the film created some conflict between director Nia DaCosta and Marvel Studios figurehead Kevin Feige.

"Okay, so Kevin and I, it's one of our fights. I really wanted — I really was pushing so much X-Men. And he was like, 'We have to just be very calm about this and be measured adults,' which is why he's the boss," DaCosta shared during an interview with AP Entertainment. The director admits that she's "a big nerd who needs to be reined in," while Feige is more focused on the big picture and integrating the X-Men into the MCU in a more calculated way. At least, in the end, they reached a middle ground, and she scored a major X-Men cameo and huge hints toward the existence of other members.

Should Feige and Marvel Studios offer her the chance to do more with the X-Men, though, DaCosta has a big idea in mind.