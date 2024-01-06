Who's The Actor In The Uber Eats Commercial With Robert De Niro?
The chance to work alongside Robert De Niro is likely a dream come true for many actors, even if it's for an Uber One commercial. The ridesharing-turned-food delivery company released a three-minute commercial that humorously begins with an actor approaching De Niro to be his friend. However, he can only make awkward small talk about how they both eat food and like going places. It's the start of a cute, but clunky friendship, with a great deal of the humor deriving from the other actor, namely Asa Butterfield.
Butterfield does have something in common with De Niro; they've both worked with director Martin Scorsese, with Butterfield having starred in 2011's "Hugo." Meanwhile, De Niro is a regular fixture in Scorsese's filmography, starring in the likes of "Goodfellas" and "The Irishman." These days, Butterfield may best be known for playing the lead role of Otis Milburn on Netflix's "Sex Education," which ended with a lackluster Season 4.
And now, with this ad out for all to see, it's about time someone greenlights a De Niro and Butterfield buddy comedy as soon as possible.
The Uber One ad with Robert De Niro and Asa Butterfield earns rare praise from viewers
The Uber One "Best Friends" commercial is a delightful showcase for both Robert De Niro and Asa Butterfield. De Niro may be most often affiliated with his dramatic roles, but he gets to show off his funny side occasionally, such as in "Meet the Parents" and "The War with Grandpa." Dramatic or comedic, this is another De Niro performance where he knocks it out of the park, as evidenced by the litany of comments from people praising the ad.
Commercials are often seen as a necessary evil to get to what you really want to watch, but many YouTube comments are from people specifically seeking this ad out. Numerous people praised the wholesome commercial, like @belaymulat3831, who wrote, "This ad is so adorable! Their chemistry is on point. It brought me so much joy to watch it for the entire three minutes." For @gizmo4342, the commercial fulfilled something they never knew they needed to see before: "I never knew that [I] needed to see Robert de niro on a swing."
Will this simply be the first of many collaborations between De Niro and Butterfield? It's impossible to say at this point. But the ad does come at a fortuitous time, right after De Niro played one of the most despicable characters of his career in "Killers of the Flower Moon." He's certainly more likable as himself in the Uber Eats ad than in his role as William King Hale.