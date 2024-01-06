Who's The Actor In The Uber Eats Commercial With Robert De Niro?

The chance to work alongside Robert De Niro is likely a dream come true for many actors, even if it's for an Uber One commercial. The ridesharing-turned-food delivery company released a three-minute commercial that humorously begins with an actor approaching De Niro to be his friend. However, he can only make awkward small talk about how they both eat food and like going places. It's the start of a cute, but clunky friendship, with a great deal of the humor deriving from the other actor, namely Asa Butterfield.

Butterfield does have something in common with De Niro; they've both worked with director Martin Scorsese, with Butterfield having starred in 2011's "Hugo." Meanwhile, De Niro is a regular fixture in Scorsese's filmography, starring in the likes of "Goodfellas" and "The Irishman." These days, Butterfield may best be known for playing the lead role of Otis Milburn on Netflix's "Sex Education," which ended with a lackluster Season 4.

And now, with this ad out for all to see, it's about time someone greenlights a De Niro and Butterfield buddy comedy as soon as possible.